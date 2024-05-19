Welcome to
I Love Sushi - Nashville
Nashville's best, ready to welcome you
Located in midtown Nashville. We're a chill, laid-back sushi spot serving up a range of Japanese delights, from Ramen to traditional nigiri. Our Head Chef brings over a decade of sushi-making expertise to the table. With something for everyone on our menu, plus a fully stocked bar, a sunny patio where furry friends are welcome, and three hours of free parking when you scan our QR code, we're the perfect spot for a leisurely summer outing.
See What We're Cooking Up
Pepper Tuna Appetizer
Jalapeno Bomb
Out of Control Roll
Tuna Lover Roll
Shaggy Dog Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno
