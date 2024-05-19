I Love Sushi - Nashville





Located in midtown Nashville. We're a chill, laid-back sushi spot serving up a range of Japanese delights, from Ramen to traditional nigiri. Our Head Chef brings over a decade of sushi-making expertise to the table. With something for everyone on our menu, plus a fully stocked bar, a sunny patio where furry friends are welcome, and three hours of free parking when you scan our QR code, we're the perfect spot for a leisurely summer outing.



