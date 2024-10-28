Skip to Main content
I Love Sushi - Nashville
0
Home
/
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
$0
Rice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
5 Jumbo prawns w. assorted vegetable tempura fried to golden perfection, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.
I Love Sushi - Nashville Location and Hours
(615) 703-5763
2300 Elliston Place, Nashville, TN 37203
Open now
•
Closes at 9:15PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement