I Love Sushi - Nashville
FOOD
SOUP
APPETIZERS
- Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu served in tempura sauce, topped w. green onions and bonito flakes.$7.00
- Beef tataki
Seared beef slices topped with yuzu scallion and masago served with yuzu sauce on top of daikon or carrots.$10.50
- Crispy Rice
Deepfried sushi rice w. creamcheese inside, half topped w. spicy tuna, half spicy salmon, served with avocado, furikake & eel sauce on top.$15.95
- Edamame$5.50
- Fried Calamari
Breaded ringlets of calamari served w. special spicy mayo mixture.$11.00
- Fried Oyster
Breaded fried oyster served w. tangy sauce.$9.50
- Hamachi Kama
Yellowtail collar, perfectly broiled and glazed with ponzu.$13.50
- Jalapeno Bomb
Jalapeno stuffed w. snow crab & creamcheese, deepfried. Topped with crunch, masago, scallions, eel sauce & spicy mayo.$8.00
- Love Shrimp
Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in a creamy tangy spicy sauce.$11.00
- Pepper Tuna Appetizers
Slices of pepper tuna on a plate served w. masago, scallions and yuzu sauce.$12.95
- Pork Gyoza
Pork & green onion filled dumpling fried to golden perfection served w. a side of ponzu sauce.$6.50
- Pork Steam Bun
Wheat flour bun,roasted pork, green onion and sweet barbecue sauce.$9.00
- Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings served w. ponzu sauce.$7.50
- Shrimp&Vegatable Tempura
3 Jumbo prawns & assorted veggies fried to golden perfection served w. tempura sauce.$11.00
- Spicy Garlic Edamame
Edamame tossed in our homemade spicy garlic mix.$8.50
- Spring Rolls
Three lightly fried vegetable egg rolls, served w. sweet chilli sauce.$6.00
- Takoyaki
Fried ball-shaped Osaka octopus snack, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and bonito shavings.$9.50
- Tuna Spoon
Spicy crunchy crab wrapped in tuna, topped with jalapeno, sriracha & yuzu sauce.$12.95
- Vegatable Tempura
Assorted vegetables lightly fried, served w. tempura sauce.$7.00
- Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable filled dumpling fried to perfection served w> side of ponzu sauce.$6.50
- Yakitori
Marinated chicken skewers w. onions & zucchini, finished with drizzle of teriyaki sauce.$6.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail topped w. jalapeno slices, finished with a drizzle of yuzu sauce.$15.95
SALADS
- Chicken Salad
Baked chicken breast w. avocado and tomatoes over crisp bed of spring mix, and romaine lettuce, served w. miso sesame ginger dressing.$12.00
- Ginger Salad
House salad iceberg lettuce, cucumber & tomato served w. our homemade ginger dressing.$3.00
- Kani Salad
Mixture of crabmeat, cucumber, masago & spicy mayo.$7.50
- Seared Tuna Salad
Fresh tuna coated with a special blend of spices, then lightly seared. Comes with avocado and tomatoes over a crisp bed of spring mix, and romaine lettuce, served with miso sesame ginger dressing.$14.95
- Seaweed Salad
Fresh tranlucent seaweed-tinted noodles, topped lightly with a tangy vinaigrette and sesame seeds.$5.50
NARUTO SPECIALS
- Blue Crab Naruto
Blue crab, masago & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$16.95
- Rainbow Naruto
Assorted fish, masago, & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$15.95
- Snow Crab Naruto
Snow crab mix, masago & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$14.95
- Summer Naruto
Crabstick, avocado, masago rolled in cucumber & glazed with yuzu sauce.$14.95
SUSHI & SASHIMI
- Ama Ebi$12.50
- Crab Meat$5.50
- Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)$7.50
- Ikura$8.50
- Mackarel$7.00
- Masago$7.00
- Octopus (Tako)$8.50
- Red Snapper$7.00
- Salmon (Sake)$8.50
- Salmon Belly$9.50
- Scallop$8.00
- Seared Tuna$9.00
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.00
- Smoked Salmon$8.50
- Spicy Scallop$9.00
- Squid (Ika)$7.50
- Surf Clam$7.50
- Tamago$6.00
- Tobiko (Flying fish egg)$7.50
- Toro$18.95
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.50
- White Tuna$8.50
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$9.50
- Yellowtail Belly$10.50
REGULAR ROLLS
- California Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber.$7.00
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, masago and avocado inside, rolled in tempura flakes & topped with eel sauce.$10.00
- Eel Avocado Roll
Fresh water eel & avocado$8.75
- Eel Cucumber Roll
Fresh water eel & cucumber.$8.75
- Los Diablos Roll
Smoked salmon, bacon, jalapenos & avocado$9.50
- Philidelphia Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado & creamcheese.$8.50
- Salmon Roll$7.50
- Salmon Skin Roll
Seasoned salmon skin, baked, put in a roll w. cucumber, masago, scallion, topped w. eel sauce.$8.00
- Seared Tuna Roll
Seared tuna, avocado, smelt egg, scallion & wasabi sauce.$8.00
- Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab mix & crunch$7.50
- Spicy Lobster Roll$10.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, crunch & avocado$7.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch & avocado$7.50
- Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab, avocado & masago, topped w. eel sauce.$13.50
- Tropical Roll
Fresh tuna, avocado & mango.$8.50
- Tuna Roll$7.50
- Viagra Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, creamcheese, sriracha & masago inside, topped with eel sauce.$8.50
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$8.00
VEG ROLLS
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$5.00
- Crunchy Sweet Potato Roll
Crunchy sweet potato, rolled in tempura flakes, topped w. eel sauce.$6.50
- Crunchy Zucchini Roll
Crunchy zucchini, rolled in tempura flakes, topped w. eel sauce.$6.50
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Evergreen Roll
Oshinko (pickled radish), yamagobo (carrot), and tempura flakes inside, topped w. avocado & sesame seeds.$10.25
- Peanut Avocado Roll$6.50
S. COMBO
- Chirashi
Assorted chef choice sashimi on on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$32.00
- Experience
"O" roll, pink pleasure & viagra, served w. soup & salad.$35.25
- Sake Don
Fresh salmon sashimis on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$30.00
- Sashimi Deluxe
Striking display of 21pcs chef choice sashimi, served w. soup & salad.$35.00
- Sushi Deluxe
12pcs of assorted chef choice nigiri (sushi) w. california roll, served w. soup & salad.$35.00
- Tekka Don
Fresh tuna sashimi on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$30.00
- The Boat
Chefs choice 16pcs nigiri (sushi), 9pcs sashimi, 1 Nashvegas, 1 Shaggydog, served w. soup & salad.$69.95
- Unagi Don
Fresh water eel on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$27.00
SPECIAL ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Salmon & avocado, topped w. smelt egg.