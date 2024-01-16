Online ordering now available through Toast!
FOOD
SOUP
APPETIZERS
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu served in tempura sauce, topped w. green onions and bonito flakes.$7.00
Beef tataki
Seared beef slices topped with yuzu scallion and masago served with yuzu sauce on top of daikon or carrots.$10.50
Crispy Rice
Deepfried sushi rice w. creamcheese inside, half topped w. spicy tuna, half spicy salmon, served with avocado, furikake & eel sauce on top.$15.95
Edamame$5.50
Edamame (Spicy Garlic)$8.50
Fried Calamari
Breaded ringlets of calamari served w. special spicy mayo mixture.$11.00
Fried Oyster
Breaded fried oyster served w. tangy sauce.$9.50
Hamachi Kama
Yellowtail collar, perfectly broiled and glazed with ponzu.$13.50
Jalapeno Bomb
Jalapeno stuffed w. snow crab & creamcheese, deepfried. Topped with crunch, masago, scallions, eel sauce & spicy mayo.$8.00
Love Shrimp
Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in a creamy tangy spicy sauce.$11.00
Pepper Tuna Appetizers
Slices of pepper tuna on a plate served w. masago, scallions and yuzu sauce.$12.95
Pork Gyoza
Pork & green onion filled dumpling fried to golden perfection served w. a side of ponzu sauce.$6.50
Pork Steam Bun
Wheat flour bun,roasted pork, green onion and sweet barbecue sauce.$9.00
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings served w. ponzu sauce.$7.50
Shrimp&Vegatable Tempura
3 Jumbo prawns & assorted veggies fried to golden perfection served w. tempura sauce.$11.00
Spring Rolls
Three lightly fried vegetable egg rolls, served w. sweet chilli sauce.$6.00
Takoyaki
Fried ball-shaped Osaka octopus snack, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and bonito shavings.$9.50
Tuna Spoon
Spicy crunchy crab wrapped in tuna, topped with jalapeno, sriracha & yuzu sauce.$12.95
Vegatable Tempura
Assorted vegetables lightly fried, served w. tempura sauce.$7.00
Vegetable Gyoza
Vegetable filled dumpling fried to perfection served w> side of ponzu sauce.$6.50
Yakitori
Marinated chicken skewers w. onions & zucchini, finished with drizzle of teriyaki sauce.$6.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Yellowtail topped w. jalapeno slices, finished with a drizzle of yuzu sauce.$15.95
SALADS
Chicken Salad
Baked chicken breast w. avocado and tomatoes over crisp bed of spring mix, and romaine lettuce, served w. miso sesame ginger dressing.$12.00
Ginger Salad
House salad iceberg lettuce, cucumber & tomato served w. our homemade ginger dressing.$3.00
Kani Salad
Mixture of crabmeat, cucumber, masago & spicy mayo.$7.50
Seared Tuna Salad
Fresh tuna coated with a special blend of spices, then lightly seared. Comes with avocado and tomatoes over a crisp bed of spring mix, and romaine lettuce, served with miso sesame ginger dressing.$14.95
NARUTO SPECIALS
Blue Crab Naruto
Blue crab, masago & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$16.95
Rainbow Naruto
Assorted fish, masago, & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$15.95
Snow Crab Naruto
Snow crab mix, masago & avocado rolled in cucumber, glazed with yuzu sauce.$14.95
Summer Naruto
Crabstick, avocado, masago rolled in cucumber & glazed with yuzu sauce.$14.95
SUSHI & SASHIMI
Ama Ebi$12.50
Bronzini$7.95
Crab Meat$5.50
Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)$7.50
Ikura$8.50
Mackarel$7.00
Masago$7.00
Octopus (Tako)$8.50
Red Snapper$7.00
Salmon (Sake)$8.50
Salmon Belly$9.50
Scallop$8.00
Seared Tuna$9.00
Shrimp (Ebi)$6.00
Smoked Salmon$8.50
Spicy Scallop$9.00
Squid (Ika)$7.50
Surf Clam$7.50
Tamago$6.00
Tobiko (Flying fish egg)$7.50
Toro$18.95
Tuna (Maguro)$8.50
Wagyu Sushi$20.00
White Tuna$8.50
Yellowtail (Hamachi)$9.50
Yellowtail Belly$10.50
Albacore Tuna$9.50
REGULAR ROLLS
California Roll
Snow crab mix, avocado & cucumber.$7.00
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, masago and avocado inside, rolled in tempura flakes & topped with eel sauce.$10.00
Eel Avocado Roll
Fresh water eel & avocado$8.75
Eel Cucumber Roll
Fresh water eel & cucumber.$8.75
Los Diablos Roll
Smoked salmon, bacon, jalapenos & avocado$9.50
Philidelphia Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado & creamcheese.$8.50
Salmon Roll$7.50
Salmon Skin Roll
Seasoned salmon skin, baked, put in a roll w. cucumber, masago, scallion, topped w. eel sauce.$8.00
Seared Tuna Roll
Seared tuna, avocado, smelt egg, scallion & wasabi sauce.$8.00
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab mix & crunch$7.50
Spicy Lobster Roll$10.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, crunch & avocado$7.50
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, crunch & avocado$7.50
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab, avocado & masago, topped w. eel sauce.$13.50
Tropical Roll
Fresh tuna, avocado & mango.$8.50
Tuna Roll$7.50
Viagra Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, creamcheese, sriracha & masago inside, topped with eel sauce.$8.50
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$8.00
VEG ROLLS
Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
Avocado Roll$5.00
Crunchy Sweet Potato Roll
Crunchy sweet potato, rolled in tempura flakes, topped w. eel sauce.$6.50
Crunchy Zucchini Roll
Crunchy zucchini, rolled in tempura flakes, topped w. eel sauce.$6.50
Cucumber Roll$5.00
Evergreen Roll
Oshinko (pickled radish), yamagobo (carrot), and tempura flakes inside, topped w. avocado & sesame seeds.$10.25
Peanut Avocado Roll$6.50
S. COMBO
Chirashi
Assorted chef choice sashimi on on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$32.00
Experience
"O" roll, pink pleasure & viagra, served w. soup & salad.$35.25
Sake Don
Fresh salmon sashimis on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$30.00
Sashimi Deluxe
Striking display of 21pcs chef choice sashimi, served w. soup & salad.$35.00
Sushi Deluxe
12pcs of assorted chef choice nigiri (sushi) w. california roll, served w. soup & salad.$35.00
Tekka Don
Fresh tuna sashimi on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$30.00
The Boat
Chefs choice 16pcs nigiri (sushi), 9pcs sashimi, 1 Nashvegas, 1 Shaggydog, served w. soup & salad.$69.95
Unagi Don
Fresh water eel on a bed of sushi rice, served w. soup & salad.$27.00
SPECIAL ROLLS
"O" Roll
Red snapper deepfried, mango & avocado, topped w. spicy tuna torched, drizzled with eel sauce & spicy mayo.$15.95
Alaskan Roll
Salmon & avocado, topped w. smelt egg.$13.95
Atomic Bomb Roll
Soft-shell crab, avocado & sriracha inside, topped with snow crab mix, tempura flakes & eel sauce.$16.95
Caterpillar Roll
Fresh water eel & avocado inside, topped w. avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds.$14.95
Dragon Roll
California roll, topped w. fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce & sesame seeds.$14.95
Hokkaido Roll
Blue crab mixture, mango & avocado inside, topped w. crabmeat, scallions & hokkaido sauce.$16.95
Hulk Roll
Fresh water eel, ebi (steamed shrimp), spicy crab & crunch inside a soy paper, topped w. eel sauce.$15.95
Nash Vegas Roll
Fresh water eel, crabmeat, avocado & creamcheese inside. topped with spicy crab & eel sauce.$14.95
Out Of Control Roll
Fresh water eel, creamcheese & avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, scallions & eel sauce.$16.95
Pink Pleasure Roll
Shrimp tempura, smelt eggs & avocado, topped with spicy crab mixture, tempura flakes & eel sauce.$14.95
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped w. assortment of fresh fish & avocado.$14.95
Salmon Lover Roll
Spicy salmon, tempura flakes & avocado inside, topped w. fresh salmon, avocado & honey wasabi mayo sauce.$15.95
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shrimp tempura & avocado on the inside, topped w. creabmeat, tempura flakes, eel sauce & spicy mayo.$14.95
Smashville Roll
Assortment of fish inside, deepfried, topped w. masago, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, creamy mayo & sesame seeds.$13.95
Sunshine Roll
Spicy salmon, yellowtail & jalapeno, topped w. salmon, avocado, spicy mayo & crispy onion.$16.95
Sweet Bahama Roll
Shrimp tempura & cucumber inside, topped w. fried banana, eel sauce & sweet mayo.$14.95
Sweet Heart Roll
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & avocado inside, drizzled w. eel sauce on top.$15.95
Tuna Lover Roll
Tuna, avocado & mango, topped w. seared tuna, fresh jalapeno, sriracha & hokkaido sauce.$15.95
Volcano Roll
California roll topped w. assorted fish baked, finished with masago, scallions, tempura flakes & eelsauce on top.$14.95
Zombie Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado & tempura flakes, topped w. snow crab mixture, mango & honey wasabi sauce.$16.95
Da Cowgirl$16.95
NOODLES
Pork Ramen
Ramen noodles, bok choy, seaweed, woodear mushroom, fishcake and ajitsuke (ramen egg) w. slices of tender pork belly served on top of tonkatsu broth.$16.00
Chicken Katsu Ramen
ramen noodles, bok choy, seaweed, woodear mushroom, fishcake and ajitsuke (ramen egg) w. chicken katsu, served on top of tonkatsu broth.$16.00
Nabeyaki
Chicken, assortment of veggies, egg, fishcake & a jumbo prawn on top of the broth, w. your choice of noodle (soba/udon)$17.00
Tempura
Cabbage, onion, mushrooms and scallions, served w. a side of assorted tempura shrimp & vegetable & tempura sauce.$18.00
Vegetable Yaki
Brocolli, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, onion & mushrooms tossed in a skillet with zesty sauce, w. noodles of your choice (soba/udon)$14.00
Chicken Yaki
Shredded chicken, carrots, cabbage, onion & mushrooms tossed in a skillet with zesty sauce, w. noodles of your choice (soba/udon)$15.00
Beef Yaki
Sliced beef, carrots, cabbage, onion & mushrooms tossed in a skillet with zesty sauce, w. noodles of your choice (soba/udon)$17.00
Shrimp Yaki
Shrimp, carrots, cabbage, onion & mushrooms tossed in a skillet with zesty sauce, w. noodles of your choice (soba/udon)$17.00
FRY RICE
Vegetable Fried Rice
Brocolli, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, peas, egg, corn & carrots.$10.00
Chicken Fried Rice
Shredded chicken, carrots, peas, egg & scallions.$12.00
Beef Fried Rice
Beef slices, carrots, peas, egg & scallions.$13.00
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, carrots, peas, egg & scallions.$13.00
House Fried Rice
Beef slices, shrimp, shredded chicken, carrots, peas, egg & scallions.$15.00
DINNER BENTO
Dinner Bento A
Shrimp & Vegetable tempura and Chicken teriyaki w. california roll, shrimp shumai, rice of your choice (steamed or fried) served w. soup & salad.$24.00
Dinner Bento B
Shrimp teriyaki & Chicken Yakitori w. california roll, shrimp shumai, rice of your choice (steamed or fried) served w. soup & salad.$24.00
Dinner Bento C
Steak teriyaki & Shrimp teriyaki w. california roll, shrimp shumai, rice of your choice (steamed or fried) served w. soup & salad.$24.00
Dinner Bento D
Salmon teriyaki & Chicken katsu w. california roll, shrimp shumai, rice of your choice (steamed or fried) served w. soup & salad.$24.00
ENTREES
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
5 Jumbo prawns w. assorted vegetable tempura fried to golden perfection, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$16.00
Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
Assorted vegetables lightly fried, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$14.00
Chicken Katsu (Entree)
Lightly fried chicken breast, served w. tangy sauce, rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$16.00
Ton Katsu
Lightly fried pork tenderloin, served w. tangy sauce, rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$16.00
Chicken Teriyaki
Baked chicken breast drizzled in teriyaki sauce, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$18.00
Shrimp Teriyaki
Grilled shrimp, drizzled in teriyaki sauce served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$19.00
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon, drizzled in teriyaki sauce served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$21.00
Steak Teriyaki
New york strip steak, drizzled in teriyaki sauce served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$21.00
Tofu Teriyaki
Quality soft tofu delicately fried, drizzled in teriyaki sauce served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$14.00
Vegetable Delight
Mixed vegetables tossed in a wok w. hibachi sauce, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$14.00
Sizzling Beef
New york strip steak sliced, sauteed and stir fried w. carrots, celery, onions, scallions, &mushrooms, served w. rice of your choice (steam or fried) soup & salad.$20.00